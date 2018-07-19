Woman found dead with stab wounds at ITE campus car park in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was found dead after she was allegedly stabbed in a car park at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday (Jul 19) night.

The police have classified the case as murder.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 7.40pm and sent two ambulances to the campus, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police said the woman was lying motionless when she was found and was pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics.

A 66-year-old man, who is a suspect, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with serious injuries.

Pictures on social media showed a woman lying in between a blue car and a purple one, with her upper body in a pool of blood. A man in a black shirt was seen on the floor, also covered in blood.

Channel NewsAsia understands the man and woman are divorced.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post early on Friday morning, an ITE spokesperson said: "We are saddened by a tragic incident that took place at a car park at ITE College Central.



"This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public."

It declined to comment further, citing police investigations.

