GE2020: PAP prospective candidate Ivan Lim will not contest in election after online criticism

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) prospective new candidate Ivan Lim has decided not to contest in the General Election, after online criticism about his conduct during his time in National Service, among other accusations.

In a statement on Saturday night (Jun 27), the PAP said party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong has accepted his decision to withdraw.

Mr Lim, in a letter to Mr Lee, cited various allegations made about his conduct and behaviour.

"Following my clarification this morning, further allegations have emerged against me," Mr Lim wrote. "These new allegations are baseless."

He added: "I recognise that the controversy over my candidacy has eclipsed the core issues of what this election should be about - Singapore's future and the difficult steps we have to take to cover from COVID-19.

"The controversy has also caused intense pain and stress for my family. I cannot put my family through this. I thank the party for giving me this opportunity to serve."

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Lim addressed the criticism against him, saying he was "determined to stay the course" and to serve if elected.

The 42-year-old general manager with Keppel Offshore and Marine has also been accused online of being involved in the company's bribery case in Brazil. Mr Lim said the allegation against him is "completely baseless and untrue".



Criticism surfaced online after Mr Lim was introduced this week as one of the PAP's 27 new potential candidates.

He was accused of being arrogant, elitist and lacking compassion when he was an officer during National Service.

Referring to stories about incidents during National Service, Mr Lim said earlier on Saturday that "people can have different perspectives of the same incident".



In response to Mr Lim's decision to withdraw, Prime Minister Lee said the controversy surrounding his candidature has been "unfortunate".

"Ideally, there would have been a fair and deliberate consideration of these allegations," said Mr Lee.



"Unfortunately, the nature of the campaign is such that we do not have time for a thorough investigation. The allegations spread like wildfire online, eclipsing the serious life and death issues we must grapple with."



Mr Lee said that he respect's Mr Lim's decision to withdraw.

"I regret that you and your family have had to bear such stress during this period. I hope Singaporeans will give you and your family the peace and privacy to recover, and welcome your continued contribution to our society," Mr Lee added.



