J Y Pillay retires as Council of Presidential Advisors chairman, Eddie Teo to succeed

SINGAPORE: The longest-serving chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisors (CPA), J Y Pillay will retire in January with current member Eddie Teo set to take the helm.

Mr Teo’s appointment will take effect from Jan 2, 2019, the same day Mr Pillay will retire, the President’s Office said in a press release on Monday (Dec 17).

Advertisement

The new chairman’s term ends on Jun 1, 2020.



Mr Pillay served on the CPA for 18 years since Jan 2 2001 - with 14 years as chairman - and will complete his current term of appointment on Jan 1.

“During that period, he led the CPA in advising the 6th, 7th and 8th Presidents on matters related to safeguarding of the national reserves and the integrity of the public service,” the release said.

He will continue to serve as adviser or board member in several institutions like the Presidential Council for Minority Rights and the Financial Intelligence Authority of the Vatican City State, the release added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Pillay was awarded The Order of Nila Utama First Class in 2012 for his contributions to the country.

Expressing her “deepest appreciation” for his years of service and contributions, President Halimah Yacob described Mr Pillay as a “pioneering leader” in many areas of Singapore’s development.

“As the longest serving Chairman of the CPA, you provided wise counsel to three Presidents – the late Mr S R Nathan, Dr Tony Tan and myself. We benefitted from your wide-ranging experiences and deep perspectives on various issues, which helped to raise the quality of our discussions with government officials and fifth schedule entities,” she said.

The President said the country has benefited from Mr Pillay’s “vast knowledge and many transformative contributions” to the public service and corporate sector.

Mr Pillay’s successor, Mr Teo, became a member of the CPA on Aug 15, 2018 after 35 years in public service.

“He began his public service career in 1970 in the Security and Intelligence Division (SID) of the Ministry of Defence. He became Director, SID in 1979 and was in that post until 1994. From 1982 to 1986, he held the concurrent position of Director, Internal Security Department, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr Teo served as permanent secretary in the Defence Ministry and in the Prime Minister’s Office, and was the Singapore High Commissioner to Australia between 2006 and 2008.

"He was also the Chairman of Public Service Commission from August 2008 to July 2018, and Chairman of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony (PCRH) from September 2017,” the President’s Office said.

Mr Teo will also step down from his appointment as PCRH chairman. He will be succeeded by Justice Chao Hick Tin - a senior judge of the Supreme Court - who will be appointed for three years.

