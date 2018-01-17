Jackfruit falls from HDB block, damaging car

SINGAPORE: A jackfruit fell on a parked car in Ghim Moh on Wednesday (Jan 17), damaging its roof and windscreen.

Photos of the incident - uploaded onto Facebook by user Sam Tan - show the car and a huge jackfruit on the road.

Mr Tan told Channel NewsAsia that he arrived at the car park of Block 19 Ghim Moh Road to buy dinner for his mother when he saw a crowd gathering near the damaged car.



"The roof of the car was badly dented and the windscreen was smashed ... Two police officers were taking a statement from the driver (of the car)," Mr Tan said.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, police said that they were alerted to a case of rash act at 4.36pm. No injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.



Advertisement