Jail and caning for man who raped ex-girlfriend, hoping to get her pregnant

SINGAPORE: A man who raped his ex-girlfriend, wanting to impregnate her so she would have to get back with him, was sentenced on Monday (Feb 22) to eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

The 22-year-old man cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identity of the victim, who was 21 at the time and is now 23.

The court heard that the offender began dating the victim in November 2017. They got engaged in February 2019, but their relationship soured soon after. The victim broke off the engagement and ended the relationship in May 2019.

On Jun 15, 2019, the victim was home alone as her parents had gone overseas. She was unwell and texted the accused as she had to return his belongings to him.

That evening, the victim went to a mall nearby to buy groceries and was accosted by the offender at her void deck. He insisted on accompanying the victim to the mall, and they argued about their relationship. The victim went home on her own, but left the front door and gate unlocked.

Even though the victim told the accused not to disturb her and asked him to let her move on, the man entered her unlocked main door and went to her bedroom, shocking her.

The victim refused his request to get back together and told him to leave her house. In response, the accused - who was 20 at the time - told her he was going to make her pregnant so that she would be obliged to rekindle their relationship.

When the victim said "no" and asked him to leave, the man raped her. After this, the woman went crying to the toilet to wash up, while the accused told her not to cry. He added that he would help her abort the baby if she got pregnant, before leaving the house.

The victim was very emotionally affected by the incident and feared becoming pregnant. She cried through the night and sent her ex-boyfriend a message saying she wanted to commit suicide, attaching a video that showed her holding a knife between her thighs.

The next day, she told a friend that her ex-boyfriend had raped her and she might be pregnant. She said she felt like dying and asked why her God did not protect her. Her friend insisted that she make a police report and she did so.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of rape. Deputy Public Prosecutors James Chew and Grace Teo asked for at least 10 years' jail and six strokes of the cane, saying that the man had raped the victim "in the sanctity of her own home with the motive of impregnating her".

"A person’s home is their sanctuary. A woman has a sacrosanct right to her bodily integrity. This case involves a flagrant and deplorable breach of both these inviolable principles," they said.

The offender stating his specific intention to impregnate the victim caused her to suffer "great fear and emotional distress", they added.

For rape, the offender could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.