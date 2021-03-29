Jail, caning for club bouncer who raped woman at Downtown East chalet

SINGAPORE: A former club bouncer and manager was on Monday (Mar 29) sentenced to more than 12 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane for raping and molesting an intoxicated woman at a chalet more than two years ago.



Egged on by three friends, Yap Chun Chieh had on the morning of Sep 17, 2018 brought the victim - then severely intoxicated after a night of drinking at Club V5 Tycoon on Cuscaden Road, where Yap worked - to D'Resort @ Downtown East, instead of sending her home in a taxi as initially instructed.



There, he raped the victim while another man, Tay Boon Huat, performed a sex act on her. A third man, Gan Soon Chai, took a video of the assault on his mobile phone.



Yap later helped the woman get dressed and called a taxi to take her home, but took her to the nearest hotel to sleep when she could not be woken up after they reached her home.



At the hotel, Yap molested her while she was asleep.



Though the victim, then 24, was aware that something had happened to her after regaining consciousness, she did not make a police report immediately as she felt very depressed and did not know what to do.



She confronted Yap at his workplace a few days later and he confessed to the act. Last month Yap pleaded guilty to one count of rape and another of outrage of modesty.



On Monday, Justice See Kee Oon sentenced Yap, 40, to a combined 12 years and three months in jail, as well as 10 strokes of the cane for the offences.



Justice See described the assault as "opportunistic", adding that Yap had arguably been emboldened by the victim’s inebriated state that left her “wholly vulnerable” and unable to resist.

He acknowledged that Yap had been instigated into the act, but “was not persuaded” that this carried any significant mitigating factor.



The defence had argued that the accused suffered from a mild neurocognitive disorder due to having suffered from meningoencephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, which impaired his judgment.



Justice See however said he did not agree that this carried any mitigating weight, as Yap was able to understand the nature and consequences of his actions.



For rape, Yap could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.



Tay was sentenced in August last year to 10 years and three months' jail and five strokes of the cane, while Gan was given 15 months' jail and fined S$20,800 in 2019.



The case for a fourth man, Yong Chun Hong, is pending.

