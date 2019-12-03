Jail for man who fought at Family Justice Courts, punched ex-girlfriend’s dad

SINGAPORE: A man behaved in a variety of aggressive ways, threatening a child protection officer, fighting at the Family Justice Courts and threatening to hang a pig's head at his ex-girlfriend's home.

For his multiple offences, 32-year-old Mohammad Ridzwan Mohamed Amir was sentenced to eight months and five weeks' jail on Tuesday (Dec 3).

He pleaded guilty to five charges including voluntarily causing hurt and offences under the Protection from Harassment Act. Another three charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that the first incident occurred on Apr 11 last year, when a child protection officer with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) called Ridzwan.

She had been tasked to tell him about MSF's decision to lodge a complaint to a family court judge because he could not agree with his ex-girlfriend on where their child should stay.

His ex-girlfriend had given birth to their son in January 2018, out of wedlock, and the couple broke up a month later.

During the call, the officer identified herself and told him that the recommendation was to place his child in the maternal grandmother's care.

Ridzwan got agitated and said she could not do this to him, as he had not harmed his child, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng.

The officer told him it was for the court to decide, and that MSF would only be raising the matter to the judge.

Ridzwan grew aggressive and told the officer before hanging up: "You careful, your life, your family."

The officer lodged a police report after.

ALTERCATION AT FAMILY JUSTICE COURTS

At about 10am on Jun 22 last year, Ridzwan headed to the Family Justice Courts for a hearing on the custody of his son, whom he had fathered with his ex-girlfriend.

Ridzwan arrived with his family, while his ex-girlfriend was also there with hers. Both groups sat in the waiting area.

Ridzwan and his family shouted and claimed that the ex-girlfriend did not know how to take care of the boy, and the woman did not respond.

However, Ridzwan walked towards his ex-girlfriend's nephew and claimed that the teenager was staring at him.

He pointed his finger at him and said: "What are you looking at? Are you a gangster? I will find you at school."

A scuffle later broke out when the nephew pushed Ridzwan away as he was acting aggressively.

Ridzwan threw a punch at the nephew's chest, and tried to punch him again, but was stopped. His family members joined in, and the altercation ended only when security officers and police were called in.

PUNCHED EX-GIRLFRIEND'S FATHER, THREATENED TO HANG PIG'S HEAD

The violence continued when Ridzwan went with his father to look for his ex-girlfriend's father on Jun 23, 2018.

He punched his ex-grlfriend's father in the face, and later left the block.

When the estranged couple met again at the Family Justice Courts for a hearing in June this year, Ridzwan threatened the 28-year-old woman.

He called her a vulgarity and said he wanted her to pay him back for the seven months when she stayed at his house.

"I will hang pig's head at your house (and) I will beat your father worse than before," he said.

Other than these offences, Ridzwan had also broken into the home of another ex-girlfriend in March this year.

He woke the woman and her fiance while they were asleep in bed, and spoke to the woman about their relationship.

He was later charged and remanded for his string of offences.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Ridzwan could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.

For housebreaking by night, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.

For using threatening words towards a public service worker, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.