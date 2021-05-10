Jail for man who pretended to rent condo unit that was later used by sex worker instead

SINGAPORE: In exchange for cash promised via an online advertisement, a man agreed to sign a tenancy agreement for a condominium unit he never intended to stay in.

The unit was eventually used by a sex worker for vice, and she was nabbed during a police raid.

Lin Fengchun, 26, was given four weeks' jail and a fine of S$400 on Monday (May 10) for one charge of cheating. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Lin was in need of money in October 2019 when he came across an online ad seeking individuals to sign tenancy agreements on another person's behalf in exchange for quick cash.

He responded to the ad, and a man identifying himself as "Da Ge" contacted Lin on WeChat. Da Ge said he was looking for a unit to rent, but could not as he held only a work permit.

Lin agreed to help him rent various apartment units in exchange for payment. Da Ge later gave the address of a condo unit in the eastern part of Singapore to Lin, and arranged for Lin to meet the landlord's property agent on Oct 20, 2019.

Lin met the property agent at the unit and pretended that he was working shifts as ground crew at Changi Airport. He said he had a girlfriend who was a flight stewardess and would stay over occasionally.

After the agent spoke to the owner of the unit, the latter agreed to lease out the unit to Lin, believing he would be the tenant.

Lin signed a tenancy agreement to rent the unit for 12 months from Nov 5, 2019, for a monthly rental of S$2,000. After he signed the agreement, Da Ge transferred 2,000 yuan (S$413) to him via WeChat as payment.

On Da Ge's instructions, Lin left the tenancy agreement and keys to the unit inside the home before leaving with the main door unlocked. He did not stay at the unit at any point in time.

On Apr 14, 2020, the police raided the unit and arrested a 35-year-old China national for providing sexual services inside the unit.

Lin had cheated the owner of the unit into believing that he was renting it and that he would observe all covenants contained in the tenancy agreement, including that he would use it only as a private dwelling house and not for any immoral or illegal purpose.

The prosecutor called for at least four weeks' jail and a fine of S$415, which was about the amount he received from Da Ge.

Defence lawyer Tay Jing En, who took the case on under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, asked for a large fine of between S$5,000 and S$6,000 instead of a jail term.

He said his client has no previous convictions and that there is "no evidence that he knew what the unit he rented was to be used for".

"I would also highlight that he has been issued with rather glowing testimonials particularly by his National Service commander," he said.

He added that his client accepts that he "acted foolishly, unthinkingly, stupidly even" but said he did not do it maliciously.

The judge granted him a deferment of his sentence to May 12.

For cheating, Lin could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

