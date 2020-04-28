Jail for maid who stole from employer and tried to flee to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Hoping to return home to Indonesia, a domestic worker stole cash from her employers, but was nabbed by police at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal two weeks ago.

Indonesian Dewi Nurqolbiati, 27, was given four weeks’ jail on Tuesday (Apr 28) after pleading guilty to one count of theft.



The court heard that Dewi had worked for her Singaporean employers since Jan 12 this year.



At about 3am on Apr 12, less than a week into a "circuit breaker" period in which movement was restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore, Dewi decided to steal cash and leave the country.



Her employer’s husband, a 53-year-old man, had returned home the night before and placed his haversack on the living room floor.



A pouch inside the haversack contained S$3,700 in cash from his earnings at his job, which was not specified in court documents.



The man spent time with his wife and family before going to bed at 1.30am on Apr 12.



Dewi got up one-and-a-half hours later and stole the cash from the haversack. She knew where it was kept as she had seen her employer’s husband retrieve earnings from the bag.



She took the pouch containing the cash, before retrieving her passport from her employer’s handbag.



She then left the house with her passport, belongings and the pouch, intending to return home to Indonesia.



Dewi went to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and deposited cash of S$1,760 into her account at a 7-Eleven store and kept the rest of the cash on her.



Her employer woke up at 8am and realised that Dewi was not in the house. She woke her husband and they searched for the maid but could not find her.



They soon realised that the cash and Dewi’s passport were missing, and called the police.



The police managed to arrest the accused at the ferry terminal before she could leave the country, said State Prosecuting Officer Raj Kishore Rai.



Dewi admitted to stealing the cash from the victim’s haversack and surrendered the remaining cash of S$1,940 to the police.



The police also seized S$1,760 from Dewi’s account and recovered the victim’s pouch from her.



For theft, Dewi could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.