Jail for man who sent women photos of his genitals and sexual messages on social media platforms

SINGAPORE: Assuming various identities, a man targeted women on Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, sending them photos of his genitals or sexually explicit messages.

The 30-year-old was sentenced on Friday (Mar 5) to three years and one week's jail and a fine of S$4,000. He cannot be named as some of the victims are his ex-colleagues and may potentially be identified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man pleaded guilty to five charges, including sending sexually explicit messages and obscene photos and possessing 92 obscene films.

The bulk of his jail term was for a charge of consuming methamphetamine. Another three charges were considered in sentencing.

The man targeted five women between January 2019 and May 2020, some of whom were his colleagues or ex-colleagues. In four of the five cases, he impersonated other men to mask his identity when contacting the women.

He also continued to reoffend despite being investigated for some of the earlier crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that at 12.42am on Feb 27, 2019, the man used another person's name to send a 22-year-old female ex-colleague messages on Telegram.

He was drunk and looking through his phone contacts for a woman to chat with, and picked the victim's number from their former work group chat.

When the victim asked who he was, the man lied that he was a former schoolmate - even though he did not know which school she came from.

When the victim asked if she was one of her secondary school friends, providing a name, the offender said "yes".

Advertisement

After chatting, he asked if she was single and wanted to meet up, and they agreed to do so on Mar 4, 2019.

Two days before their supposed meet-up, the victim's friend bumped into the schoolmate that the offender was impersonating, and asked if he had been talking to the victim.

He said he had not, and when the victim learned of this, she asked the accused to send her a photo to confirm his identity.

HE SENT VICTIM PHOTO OF GENITALS WHEN ASKED TO CONFIRM IDENTITY

The offender was watching pornography when he received this message at about 9.30am. Feeling aroused, he took a photo of his genitals and sent it to the victim via Telegram.

The victim was disgusted by the photo and told him not to communicate with her anymore. She later lodged a police report.

The police opened investigations and seized the man's phone on Apr 30, 2019, finding 92 obscene films in the device. The man said he downloaded them for his personal viewing.

Despite being investigated, the man continued to offend. He created fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram and used photos of men he took from Facebook as his profile pictures.

From Apr 19, 2019, to May 10, 2019, the man began messaging a 26-year-old colleague using a fake Instagram account, asking if they could get to know each other.

He also tried to video-call her "relentlessly", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo, but the victim did not respond.

The man used both Instagram and Facebook to send the victim sexually explicit messages such as "Can I give you lovebite and give you baby?" and "Wanna smack those cute a**".

At 2.19am on May 31, 2019, he tried to call the victim on Facebook before sending her a photo of his genitals via Facebook messenger with the words "Is this OK for you?"

The victim realised that the Facebook account was registered to the offender's handphone number and felt worried for her safety as she was working with the man.

She told her supervisor what happened and he confronted the offender. However, the latter denied sending any inappropriate messages to colleagues and lied that he had lost his phone recently.

He was suspended from work but later admitted to his actions, saying that he found the victim "hot". He added that seeing her photos "drove him to send her sexual messages and obscene photographs", court documents said.

GOT SUSPENDED, STARTED TO TAKE DRUGS MORE FREQUENTLY

He continued to commit such offences against other women until he was arrested in October last year on suspicion of drug consumption. His urine tested positive for meth, and he admitted consuming it for up to six hours at a friend's house.

He said he first tried it in 2013 and consumed it more regularly from July 2020, when he lost his job and had more free time.

The prosecutor asked for the sentence that was eventually meted out, saying that the man had assumed other identities to avoid detection.

His offence committed against his colleague caused her to fear for her safety, as they were working together at the time, and he was persistent in harassing her.

The man did not say anything in mitigation and was not represented. He was given some time to speak to his family before being taken away.

For transmitting an obscene photo by electronic means, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

For sending insulting words intending to cause harassment, he could have been sentenced for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

He received the mandatory minimum jail term for consuming meth.