'Singapore stands in solidarity with Indonesia': Balakrishnan sends condolences after floods in Jakarta

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Ministrer Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Saturday (Jan 4) to express his condolences after the floods in Indonesia killed dozens of people.

Tens of thousands of Indonesians are still unable to return to their waterlogged homes after flooding hit the Jakarta capital region, killing at least 53 people, according to authorities.

The disaster marked Jakarta's worst flooding since 2013. Flash floods and landslides were triggered by torrential rains over the last week, forcing more than 170,000 people to find refuge in shelters.

In his letter dated Saturday, Dr Balakrishnan said he was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the floods in Jakarta and the surrounding areas.

"Please accept my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Indonesians affected by the floods," he wrote.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with Indonesia during this period.



"I am confident that the Indonesian government will manage the relief efforts ably, and that the affected neighbourhoods will swiftly return to normalcy."



The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said it was monitoring the situation closely.

MFA said Singaporeans in the affected areas should monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions to local authorities.



"Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA added.

