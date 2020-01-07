Mercy Relief deploys team to help victims of Jakarta floods, launches fundraising appeal

SINGAPORE: Mercy Relief on Tuesday (Jan 7) announced it was deploying a disaster response team to Jakarta to help flood victims in the area.

Torrential rains pounded the region last week, causing floods and landslides and leaving at least 66 people dead, according to the agency.

"More than 18 million people are reported to be affected by this devastation with over 173,000 displaced and in urgent need of clean water, food, medical care and shelter," said the local disaster relief agency in a media release.

The response team will be working closely with local partners and authorities to expand immediate relief operations and assess and address pressing needs, said Mercy Relief chairman Suhaimi Rafdi.

"Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid of hot meals, clean water and solar lights to the affected communities in (the) Jakarta metropolitan area," he said. "We hope that these provisions will bring some levels of comfort during this difficult time."

The agency is also launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore that will run from Tuesday to Feb 6.

Members of the public can donate via cheque, cash or fund transfers through the Mercy Relief website or crowdfunding platform giving.sg.

On Monday, the Singapore Red Cross also announced it had pledged S$50,000 to support relief and recovery operations by the Indonesian Red Cross, which has been distributing food packs and providing health services to victims, among other relief activities.

Indonesians were told on Monday to brace for more heavy downpours, with authorities warning residents to take precautions ahead of more storms over the coming weeks.