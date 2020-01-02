Singaporeans in Jakarta advised to prepare for possible further flooding

JAKARTA: Singaporeans in Jakarta are advised to prepare for the possibility of further flooding and should heed the advice of local authorities, the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said on Thursday (Jan 2).



At least 23 people have died and more than 62,000 people in Jakarta evacuated after torrential rains pounded the region over the last week, triggering floods and landslides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary said in a statement, citing the geophysics agency, that extreme weather may continue across Indonesia until Jan 7 and warned people to remain on alert for further flooding or landslides.



The Singapore embassy in Jakarta advised those affected to safely store important documents and valuables, as well as prepare spare batteries in case of power outages.



Singaporeans should also monitor local media closely for updates and developments, including road closures and traffic diversions, the embassy said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"There have been media reports that the Karet Sluice Gate in South Jakarta, Manggarai Sluice Gate in Central Jakarta, and Angke Hulu Sluice Gate in North Jakarta are on high alert following heavy rain in recent days. Floods have also affected Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi,” the embassy added.



Flooding of up to 50cm has been reported on Jalan Gunung Sahari in Central Jakarta, Jalan Jatinegara Barat in East Jakarta, as well as Jalan Kemang Raya and Jalan Taman Bukit Duri in South Jakarta



Jalan Daan Mogot and Jakarta-Tangerang toll road km 4 in West Jakarta are also affected.



Singaporeans are encouraged to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) if they have yet to do so.



For urgent consular assistance, they can contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348, or call the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

