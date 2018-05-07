Body of missing diver Jake Seet found in sea off Sentosa

SINGAPORE: The body of Singaporean diver Jake Seet who went missing on Saturday (May 5) has been found.

The police were alerted to a body found floating in the sea off Sentosa at about 6.30pm on Monday.

The body was that of a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on May 5, said police.

Mr Seet, a commercial diver, went missing while conducting underwater operations for a vessel on Saturday.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday that he went missing while conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa.

Police said they are investigating the unnatural death.

