'Please bring Jake home': Missing diver's sister makes appeal to authorities

SINGAPORE: The sister of a Singaporean diver who went missing near Sentosa on Saturday has appealed to the authorities to "do their utmost" to search for her brother.

"We need answers and information. We urge all parties to do their utmost to search for Jake as time obviously is the most critical factor. Please bring Jake home," said Ms Jacqueline Seet in a statement to the media on Monday (May 7).

Advertisement

The search for commercial diver Jake Seet Choon Heng is still ongoing, two days after he went missing while conducting underwater operations for a vessel.

Mr Seet, 33, has two sons aged seven and three. His wife is due to deliver their third child, a girl, next month, according to his sister.

She said in the statement that neither the authorities nor the company Mr Seet worked for had informed the family about the incident, adding that it was a friend who worked in the same industry who called his wife at about 6pm to tell her what had happened.

That was several hours after he was reported missing at 2.43pm on Saturday, she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When we contacted Jake’s employer and colleagues, precious little information was made available to us," Ms Seet wrote. "We were told to wait for updates."

It was not clear what exactly happened and what measures will be taken, she added.

"We are extremely distressed by the limited information and answers made available to us," she said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday that Mr Seet went missing while conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa.

"Two MPA and two Police Coast Guard patrol craft were immediately deployed to the scene to conduct search and rescue. Dive boats and divers were also deployed by the commercial diving company to support the search," a spokesperson said.

MPA has also been issuing navigational broadcasts to alert nearby vessels of the incident.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted MPA for updates on the incident.