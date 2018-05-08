MOM stops diving works for company that employed diver Jake Seet

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (May 8) said it has told Mola Subsea Services - the company that commercial diver Jake Seet was carrying out works for when he went missing - to stop all diving works.

Mr Seet's body was found in the sea off Sentosa on Monday evening, two days after he went missing.

A spokesperson from the ministry said that it is investigating the incident.

Mr Seet, 33, went missing while conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday.

He was underwater cleaning the hull of the vessel with another diver when he went missing, MOM said on Tuesday.

"Mola Subsea Services Pte Ltd was conducting the diving operations, and all its diving works have been stopped," said the MOM spokesperson.

A check of the company's website on Tuesday evening showed a banner with the words "will be back soon".

(Photo: Mola Subsea Services)

The police are also investigating the unnatural death.

Mr Seet leaves two sons, aged six and three, and a wife. His wife is due to deliver their third child, a girl, next month, according to his sister.