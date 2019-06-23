Jalan Buroh fire: Worker in hospital is conscious, able to communicate freely, says Migrant Workers’ Centre

SINGAPORE: A worker who remains in hospital after a massive fire broke out at an LPG facility in Jalan Buroh in Jurong is conscious and able to communicate freely, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook update on Sunday (Jun 23).

He was one of two workers - both Chinese nationals - taken to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries from the fire.



The other worker has been discharged from hospital and "is back at his employer-arranged accommodation", said MWC.



"He is resting well and should fully recover soon,” said the organisation.



“Our team was able to visit the other worker who remains in hospital yesterday evening," it added. "He was resting from surgery during our brief visit, but was conscious and able to communicate freely with our officer, before we left him to rest and heal.”



Another worker, also a Chinese national, died in the fire at the industrial area on Friday. Travel and visa formalities for his next-of-kin are still being sorted out, said MWC in its update.



"Regarding the deceased worker's next-of-kin, while the company has made contact with the help of the employment agent, we understand that travel and visa formalities to bring them to Singapore are still in the process of being sorted out," said the organisation. "As yet, no confirmed arrangements have been made."



"MWC will continue to assist the company to seek the Chinese Embassy's facilitation and assistance if the need arises."

The fire engulfed an LPG facility about the size of two football fields involving hundreds of LPG cylinders.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) took about six hours to extinguish the fire.

A total of 35 emergency vehicles and about 120 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze on Friday evening.

SCDF said it was the largest fire involving LPG cylinders it has had to combat.



