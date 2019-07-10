James Dyson buys Singapore penthouse: What does he get for S$73.8 million?

SINGAPORE: Imagine going back at the end of the day to a home where you can enjoy round-the-clock butler service, stellar views of the city and even your own garden and pool, situated 62 floors above ground.

British billionaire James Dyson, the mogul behind the bagless vacuum cleaner and the Supersonic hairdryer, will soon get to enjoy these remarkable luxuries after he snapped up Singapore’s priciest penthouse for a cool S$73.8 million.

Here is a look at what comes with the hefty price tag.

FULLY SERVICED THREE-STOREY LUXURY UNIT

The three-storey “super penthouse” is located on the 62nd to 64th floor of Wallich Residence.

Sprawled across 21,108 sq ft, Mr Dyson’s new abode features five bedrooms, a dining room, dry and wet kitchens, a study, a living room, an entertainment room and a utility room.

The living room of the "super penthouse". (Image: Wallich Residence website)

Each bedroom is equipped with an en-suite bathroom, with the master and junior master bedrooms also featuring spacious walk-in closets. He and his loved ones can unwind in the family room, from which they can access a private garden with a viewing deck that overlooks the city skyline.

Entertaining guests will be possible at the dining and lounge area on the 63rd floor or the rooftop terrace on the 64th.

The rooftop terrace of the "super penthouse" at Wallich Residence. (Image: Wallich Residence website)

The triplex also includes a 600-bottle wine cellar, bar facilities, a private pool, cabana and a Jacuzzi room.

As a resident of the “super penthouse”, a dedicated butler will also be on hand 24/7 to cater to Mr Dyson’s every need. Marketing materials from Wallich Residence promises that “no request is too trivial” and that “every detail will be meticulously attended to”.

Now that’s living the high life.

AMENITIES GALORE

Of course, the amenities here are also amped up to the highest quality.

Mr Dyson and his neighbours get to access landscaped gardens, an infinity pool, a gym, sky gardens and cabanas just levels from their homes.

The pool area at Wallich Residence. (Image: Wallich Residence website)

Residents can also enjoy meals prepared by private chefs, private screenings at the theatrette, and even get lost in books at the library.

The tallest building on the island also boasts a million-dollar view of the city, which can be seen from glass viewing platforms situated about 270m above sea level.

Wallich Residence's Apex sky observatory. (Image: Wallich Residence website)

At the lobby, a concierge is on hand for requests such as amenity booking, grocery and luggage handling and laundry services. A lounge with a service bar is also located here, as well as high-speed elevators with direct access to residences.

SHOPPING, DINING DESTINATIONS WITHIN REACH

Being located in the heart of the Central Business District also means that the building is in prime location for dining and shopping.

Popular areas such as Duxton Hill, Club Street and Ang Siang Hill are within walking distance. Hawker centres, including the popular Maxwell Food Centre and Amoy Food Centre, are also nearby for those who want to try local fare, while Chinatown is about a 10-minute walk away.

Maxwell Food Centre. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The city centre can be easily accessed using public transport. The building sits right above Tanjong Pagar MRT station, and near the sites of the upcoming Maxwell and Shenton Way stations.

However, Mr Dyson may be more inclined to drive about town in one of his new electric cars, which are currently in development and which will be built in Singapore. Of course, there'll be no parking problems for him - the building has a car park with 567 lots.

SINGAPORE’S TALLEST BUILDING

Wallich Residence is located on the 39th to 64th storeys of Tanjong Pagar Centre, also known as Guoco Tower.

At 290m, the 64-storey skyscraper is Singapore’s tallest, surpassing the previous 280m record jointly held by One Raffles Place Tower 1, Republic Plaza and UOB Plaza One.

Guoco Tower, formerly known as the Tanjong Pagar Centre, towers over other buildings in Singapore's central business district. (Photo: Darren Soh)

The residential part consists of 181 exclusive units, including four penthouses and the “super penthouse” now owned by Mr Dyson.

PropertyGuru states that these residential units start at S$1.95 million.

In addition to this, the mixed-use development also houses office spaces, retail outlets and an urban park.