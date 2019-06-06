Janil Puthucheary appointed new PAP party whip

SINGAPORE: Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Communications and Information, will be the People's Action Party's (PAP) party whip with effect from Thursday (Jun 6), said the party in a news release.



Dr Puthucheary took over from Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who served as the party's whip since Sep 28, 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Puthucheary will be assisted by two deputy party whips: Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, as well as Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann and Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

Mr Zaqy took over the position from Sam Tan, who also served as deputy party whip since Sep 28, 2015.