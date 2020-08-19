Janil Puthucheary reappointed PAP party whip, Sim Ann remains deputy party whip
SINGAPORE: Dr Janil Puthucheary has been reappointed as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) party whip, while Ms Sim Ann will continue as its deputy party whip, the PAP said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 19).
Dr Puthucheary has served as the party whip since Jun 6, 2019. He was previously assisted by both Ms Sim and Mr Zaqy Mohamad.
Alongside this role, Dr Puthucheary is also Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communications and Information and was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.
Ms Sim is Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development and was also elected MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.
Separately, the Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) have been formed, said the PAP in its media release, announcing the full list of committees.
These committees - set up by the PAP in 1987 - serve as an "additional feedback channel on government policies on behalf of the people”, the party said.
“It also provides an opportunity for members to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries."
The appointments to the GPCs will be effective with the commencement of the 14th Parliament of Singapore, which opens with the President's Address next Monday.
FULL LIST OF GOVERNMENT PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES
The full list of GPCs is as follows:
Communications and Information
Ms Tin Pei Ling (Chairperson)
Mr Alex Yam (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Christopher de Souza
Mr Seah Kian Peng
Ms Jessica Tan
Ms Hany Soh
Mr Sharael bin Mohd Taha
Culture, Community and Youth
Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairperson)
Mr Darryl David (Deputy Chairperson)
Ms Tin Pei Ling
Ms Cheng Li Hui
Ms Joan Pereira
Mr Fahmi bin Aliman
Ms Hany Soh
Mr Xie Yao Quan
Defence and Foreign Affairs
Mr Vikram Nair (Chairperson)
Mr Alex Yam (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Chong Kee Hiong
Mr Henry Kwek
Mr Don Wee
Ms Rachel Ong
Mr Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim
Education
Mr Patrick Tay (Chairperson)
Mr Darryl David (Deputy Chairperson)
Ms Denise Phua
Ms Foo Mee Har
Ms Mariam Jaafar
Mr Shawn Huang
Dr Wan Rizal
Finance and Trade Industry
Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Chairperson)
Ms Foo Mee Har (Deputy Chairperson)
Ms Jessica Tan
Mr Saktiandi bin Supaat
Mr Desmond Choo
Mr Derrick Goh
Mr Edward Chia
Mr Shawn Huang
Ms Mariam Jaafar
Health
Dr Tan Wu Meng (Chairperson)
Ms Ng Ling Ling (Deputy Chairperson)
Dr Lim Wee Kiak
Mr Ang Wei Neng
Dr Wan Rizal
Mr Yip Hon Weng
Ms Mariam Jaafar
Home Affairs and Law
Mr Murali Pillai (Chairperson)
Mr Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Christopher de Souza
Mr Sitoh Yih Pin
Dr Tan Wu Meng
Mr Vikram Nair
Mr Patrick Tay
Mr Derrick Goh
Manpower
Mr Desmond Choo (Chairperson)
Mr Edward Chia (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Liang Eng Hwa
Ms Cheng Li Hui
Mr Sharael bin Mohd Taha
Ms Rachel Ong
Ms Yeo Wan Ling
Mr Yip Hon Weng
National Development
Ms Cheryl Chan (Chairperson)
Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Henry Kwek
Mr Lim Biow Chuan
Mr Louis Ng
Ms Carrie Tan
Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin
Mr Xie Yao Quan
Social and Family Development
Mr Seah Kian Peng (Chairperson)
Ms Joan Pereira (Deputy Chairperson)
Ms Denise Phua
Mr Murali Pillai
Mr Melvin Yong
Ms Carrie Tan
Mr Fahmi bin Aliman
Ms Ng Ling Ling
Sustainability and the Environment
Mr Louis Ng (Chairperson)
Ms Poh Li San (Deputy Chairperson)
Ms Cheryl Chan
Mr Gan Thiam Poh
Dr Lim Wee Kiak
Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin
Mr Don Wee
Transport
Mr Saktiandi bin Supaat (Chairperson)
Mr Melvin Yong (Deputy Chairperson)
Mr Lim Biow Chuan
Mr Ang Wei Neng
Mr Gan Thiam Poh
Ms Poh Li San
Ms Yeo Wan Ling