Janil Puthucheary reappointed PAP party whip, Sim Ann remains deputy party whip

SINGAPORE: Dr Janil Puthucheary has been reappointed as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) party whip, while Ms Sim Ann will continue as its deputy party whip, the PAP said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Dr Puthucheary has served as the party whip since Jun 6, 2019. He was previously assisted by both Ms Sim and Mr Zaqy Mohamad.

Alongside this role, Dr Puthucheary is also Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communications and Information and was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Ms Sim is Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development and was also elected MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Separately, the Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) have been formed, said the PAP in its media release, announcing the full list of committees.



These committees - set up by the PAP in 1987 - serve as an "additional feedback channel on government policies on behalf of the people”, the party said.



“It also provides an opportunity for members to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries."



The appointments to the GPCs will be effective with the commencement of the 14th Parliament of Singapore, which opens with the President's Address next Monday.



FULL LIST OF GOVERNMENT PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES

The full list of GPCs is as follows:



Communications and Information

Ms Tin Pei Ling (Chairperson)

Mr Alex Yam (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Christopher de Souza

Mr Seah Kian Peng

Ms Jessica Tan

Ms Hany Soh

Mr Sharael bin Mohd Taha



Culture, Community and Youth

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Chairperson)

Mr Darryl David (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Tin Pei Ling

Ms Cheng Li Hui

Ms Joan Pereira

Mr Fahmi bin Aliman

Ms Hany Soh

Mr Xie Yao Quan



Defence and Foreign Affairs

Mr Vikram Nair (Chairperson)

Mr Alex Yam (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Chong Kee Hiong

Mr Henry Kwek

Mr Don Wee

Ms Rachel Ong

Mr Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim



Education

Mr Patrick Tay (Chairperson)

Mr Darryl David (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Denise Phua

Ms Foo Mee Har

Ms Mariam Jaafar

Mr Shawn Huang

Dr Wan Rizal

Finance and Trade Industry

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Chairperson)

Ms Foo Mee Har (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Jessica Tan

Mr Saktiandi bin Supaat

Mr Desmond Choo

Mr Derrick Goh

Mr Edward Chia

Mr Shawn Huang

Ms Mariam Jaafar



Health

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Chairperson)

Ms Ng Ling Ling (Deputy Chairperson)

Dr Lim Wee Kiak

Mr Ang Wei Neng

Dr Wan Rizal

Mr Yip Hon Weng

Ms Mariam Jaafar

Home Affairs and Law

Mr Murali Pillai (Chairperson)

Mr Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Christopher de Souza

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin

Dr Tan Wu Meng

Mr Vikram Nair

Mr Patrick Tay

Mr Derrick Goh

Manpower

Mr Desmond Choo (Chairperson)

Mr Edward Chia (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Liang Eng Hwa

Ms Cheng Li Hui

Mr Sharael bin Mohd Taha

Ms Rachel Ong

Ms Yeo Wan Ling

Mr Yip Hon Weng



National Development

Ms Cheryl Chan (Chairperson)

Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Henry Kwek

Mr Lim Biow Chuan

Mr Louis Ng

Ms Carrie Tan

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Mr Xie Yao Quan

Social and Family Development

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Chairperson)

Ms Joan Pereira (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Denise Phua

Mr Murali Pillai

Mr Melvin Yong

Ms Carrie Tan

Mr Fahmi bin Aliman

Ms Ng Ling Ling

Sustainability and the Environment

Mr Louis Ng (Chairperson)

Ms Poh Li San (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Cheryl Chan

Mr Gan Thiam Poh

Dr Lim Wee Kiak

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Mr Don Wee

Transport

Mr Saktiandi bin Supaat (Chairperson)

Mr Melvin Yong (Deputy Chairperson)

Mr Lim Biow Chuan

Mr Ang Wei Neng

Mr Gan Thiam Poh

Ms Poh Li San

Ms Yeo Wan Ling