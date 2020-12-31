Thundery showers expected in first half of January 2021: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Moderate thundery showers and windy conditions are expected in the first two weeks of 2021, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Dec 31).

On most days in the fortnight, moderate thundery showers are expected in the afternoon. This may extend into the evening on some days.

On a few days, large-scale convergence of winds in the region could bring heavy and widespread thundery showers over the country.

"Overall, the rainfall for first half of January 2021 is expected to be above average over most parts of the island," said MSS.

The monsoon surge in early January 2021 is also expected to bring cooler daily temperatures of between 22 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius on a few days.

For the rest of the fortnight, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The daily maximum temperature may reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius on one or two days, said MSS.

DECEMBER REVIEW

During December, "short-duration" moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore mostly between the afternoon and evening, with showers extending into the night on some days.



On Dec 26, strong solar heating of land areas coupled with localised convergence of winds brought heavy thundery showers over many parts of the country.

The daily total rainfall recorded on Dec 26 was 108.4mm at Mandai, the highest total rainfall in a day for December.

The daily temperature in December ranged between 22.2 degrees Celsius and 35.1 degrees Celsius. The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Admiralty on Dec 25, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sembawang on Dec 28.

"Many parts of the island recorded near average rainfall in December 2020, except for a few parts of western Singapore where rainfall was below average. Around the Choa Chu Kang area, rainfall was 39 per cent below average," said MSS.

