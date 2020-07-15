PM Lee offers condolences after floods in Japan leave dozens dead

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday (Jul 15) to offer his deepest condolences, after floods and landslides in Japan caused by heavy torrential rain left dozens of people dead.



The torrential rain started early this month in southwestern Kyushu and later hit central Japan. It prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of people.



"I am saddened to hear that the recent torrential rains across central and southern Japan have led to the tragic loss of lives and caused extensive damage," said Mr Lee in his letter.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families who have been affected by the floods. Our thoughts are with you and the people of Japan during this difficult time."

"I am confident that Japan will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger," he added. "Please do not hesitate to let us know if Singapore can be of assistance to the ongoing relief efforts."

At least 72 people have died in Japan, and the search is ongoing for more than a dozen people officially listed as missing.



On Monday, Mr Abe pledged US$3.7 billion for recovery efforts.

