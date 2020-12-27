Japan minister Kono Taro on working visit in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Japan's Minister-in-charge of Administrative Reform Kono Taro will visit Singapore from Sunday (Dec 27) to Wednesday, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a statement, MFA said that Mr Kono will be hosted to meals by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Mr Kono will also have meetings with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung.

Additionally, he will receive briefings by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, Public Service Division, and Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, said MFA.