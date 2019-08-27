Faster immigration clearance for Japanese, South Korean visitors to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Eligible Japan and South Korea passport holders will soon be able to clear immigration faster when they arrive in Singapore.

From Wednesday (Aug 28), Japanese and South Korean visitors aged six and above who have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years can apply to use the automated clearance facilities at Singapore checkpoints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their passports must also have more than six months' validity, said Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday.

The Frequent Traveller Programme allows eligible travellers to clear immigration via automated clearance facilities, also known as the enhanced immigration automated clearance system or eIACS. Enrolment is voluntary and free.



Those interested can apply at the enrolment centres located at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, the visitor services centre at the ICA Building, and at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.