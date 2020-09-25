COVID-19: Singapore, Japan launch 'residence track' for business travellers who are work pass holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Japan launched a "residence track" travel arrangement for business executives and professionals who are work pass holders.



"The residence track will provide for the movement of business executives and business professionals who are work pass holders, with the necessary public health safeguards in place," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday (Sep 25).

Applications for the residence track will start on Sep 30.

Further details such as the eligibility criteria and other requirements, health protocols and application process, will be made available before Sep 30 on the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for entry into Japan, as well as the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for entry into Singapore.



The residence track comes in addition to the business track, also known as "reciprocal green lane", which was launched on Sep 18 and facilitates short-term essential business and official travel between the two countries.



