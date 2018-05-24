Jay Chou, The Killers and Martin Garrix among headline acts at 2018 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Mando-pop star Jay Chou, Dutch DJ sensation Martin Garrix and American rock band The Killers will be among the hottest international acts taking to the stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 14 to 16.

The star-studded line-up was unveiled by event organisers Singapore GP on Thursday (May 24).

Advertisement

The Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will also see performances by Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Simply Red, The Sugarhill Gang, Bjorn Again, Japanese pop-rock band Sekai No Owari and Young Fathers.

Chou is slated to perform hit songs from his 14th studio album, Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories, at the Padang stage on Sep 14.

The Taiwanese superstar will also share the limelight in a special collaboration with Singaporean jazz vocalist Joanna Dong, who Chou recently mentored in the reality television singing competition Sing! China.

Dong will also join eight other Singaporean trailblazers in electrifying the atmosphere at Circuit Park. Revellers can look forward to local acts Abby Simone x MMLD, Miss Lou, Picks, M1LDL1FE as well as DJ acts Myrne, EATMEPOPTART, EMONIGHTSG and Matteblacc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other critically acclaimed international acts include European and African-based collective Afro Celt Sound System, United Kingdom’s House Gospel Choir, Indonesia’s folk-pop duo Stars and Rabbit, China’s rising star DJ Lizzy Wang and Australia’s charismatic Boys in the Band.

Also putting up performances are bone-breaking dance duo Bonesthemachine & Drewdollaz, American street percussionist The Bucket Boy and UK’s knife-juggling duo, Two Gentlemen.



Single-day grandstand tickets for the Padang Grandstand and Pit Grandstand range from S108 to S$888. Single- and multi-day Walkabout tickets and Group Booking Specials are also available.

More information is available at the Singapore GP website.