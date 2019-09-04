Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss exits SPP as party looks to elect new leadership

SINGAPORE: Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss has handed in her resignation from the Singapore People's Party (SPP), she announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 4).

"I did so after much thought and careful deliberation," she said as she thanked party chairman Lina Chiam and expressed her gratitude towards SPP members.

In a separate Facebook post, SPP announced that Ms Chong-Aruldoss has resigned from the party's central executive committee (CEC).

"We would like to thank her for her services, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," SPP said in its post.

In addition to announcing Ms Chong-Aruldoss's resignation, SPP said it is looking to elect a new set of party leaders next month.

SPP will hold its biennial party conference on Oct 16 and it said this would be an opportunity to pick "passionate leaders who will help us take the party forward".

"SPP will be 25 years old in November. As we reach this important landmark, it heartens us to see so many compassionate, competent and caring young leaders who are coming forward to serve the country," said SPP chairman Mrs Chiam.

The party's current secretary-general is Mr Chiam See Tong.

CNA has sought comment from Ms Chong-Aruldoss.