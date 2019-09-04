Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss exits SPP's CEC as party looks to elect new leadership

SINGAPORE: Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss has resigned from the Singapore People's Party's (SPP) central executive committee (CEC), the party announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 4).



In addition to announcing Ms Chong-Aruldoss's resignation, SPP said it was looking to elect a new set of party leaders next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPP will hold its biennial party conference on Oct 16 and it said this would be an opportunity to pick "passionate leaders who will help us take the party forward".

"SPP will be 25 years old in November. As we reach this important landmark, it heartens us to see so many compassionate, competent and caring young leaders who are coming forward to serve the country," said SPP chairman Mrs Lina Chiam.

The party's current secretary-general is Mr Chiam See Tong.



The statement added: "In the meantime, the SPP would like to announce the resignation of Jeannette-Chong Aruldoss from the party's CEC. We would like to thank her for her services, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA has sought comment from Ms Chong-Aruldoss.



