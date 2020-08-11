Lawyer in missing millions case hit with 4 more charges involving S$11.7 million

SINGAPORE: A lawyer who went missing after allegedly embezzling millions from an engineering firm was charged with four more counts of criminal breach of trust as an attorney on Tuesday (Aug 11).

The new charges for Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, a former managing partner of JLC Advisors LLP, relate to the misappropriation of S$11.7 million, police said in a news release.



“The four criminal breach of trust charges, which arise from investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department, relate to the misappropriation of moneys amounting to S$11,700,020 from an escrow facility held by JLC Advisors for Catalist-listed Allied Technologies Limited,” the news release said.

The funds were placement proceeds for a share placement exercise carried out by the firm in October 2017, it added.

Ong was first charged over the missing millions in February, when he was handed 11 charges of embezzling S$33.8 million between October 2017 and August 2018.

With the latest charges, he faces a total of 57 counts of cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

In May 2019, Allied Tech filed a police report over an unauthorised payout of S$33 million from its escrow account, where funds are held while two or more parties complete a transaction.

The account was held by Ong’s firm, JLC Advisors, and he was accused of authorising the payout before going missing.

He was later arrested in Malaysia with the help of local authorities and brought back to Singapore.

He faces jail terms of up to 20 years and a fine per charge of criminal breach of trust as an attorney, if found guilty.

Investigations against Ong are ongoing.