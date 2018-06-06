Singapore's Government extends condolences after death of PAP pioneer Jek Yeun Thong

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government has extended its "deep condolences" to the family of the late Jek Yeun Thong.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jun 6), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Mr Jek, a key member of the People's Action Party (PAP) Old Guard, "contributed significantly to the building of modern Singapore". He passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, according to the statement.

Advertisement

In accordance with Mr Jek's wishes, his family held a private wake and a funeral, PMO said, adding that the funeral was on Tuesday.

Mr Jek, a member of Singapore's first Cabinet, was one of ten ministers who signed the Separation Agreement in 1965.

"As a key member of the PAP Old Guard, he served in multiple capacities

in the Cabinet and in public service, and contributed significantly to the building of modern Singapore," PMO said in the statement.

As a mark of respect and in recognition of Mr Jek's contributions to the nation, the Government has ordered the State Flag on all Government buildings to be flown at half-mast on Thursday, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also paid tribute to Mr Jek in a letter to his wife.

In the letter, Mr Lee said one of Mr Jek's biggest political contributions was mobilising the Chinese-speaking ground to support the PAP's vision of a non-Communist, multiracial Singapore.

He also helped draft and win support for the 1968 Employment Act, which Mr Lee described as a "key milestone in building harmonious labour relations in Singapore, without which we could not have attracted investments and industrialised rapidly in the 1970s".

On a personal note, the Prime Minister recalled that when he first entered politics in 1984, Mr Jek - a Member of Parliament for Queenstown - was "friendly and generous" to the younger MPs.

"After he retired as an MP in 1988, he continued to stay in touch with old comrades, and I was always glad to see him at reunions and gatherings."



He wrote in the letter to Mrs Jek: "Mr Jek's passing is a deep loss to the nation ... My thoughts are with you and your family during this time of sorrow."



The Prime Minister's letter is reproduced in full below:



