JEM and Westgate malls to be closed for 2 weeks amid 'likely ongoing' COVID-19 transmission: MOH

SINGAPORE: JEM and Westgate shopping malls will be closed to the public for two weeks from Sunday (May 23) amid "likely ongoing transmission" of COVID-19 among visitors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Ten recent COVID-19 cases have been linked to the malls, with four detected from MOH's special testing operations.

The ministry had earlier this week offered free COVID-19 testing to those who had been at JEM or Westgate malls in Jurong between May 10 and 14. Separate testing arrangements were made for staff members.

The malls will now be closed until Jun 6 "to break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises", the ministry said on Saturday.

Members of the public will still be able to access Ng Teng Fong General Hospital through Westgate, and the office towers at these locations will remain open.

Among the new community cases reported on Saturday, two had visited Westgate mall. Both cases are currently unlinked.



Their infection was detected when they went for the testing offered to visitors.

One of them, a 30-year-old Singaporean man works as an engineer at Sembcorp Marine. He is asymptomatic.

The other case, a 54-year-old Singaporean who works as a warehouse manager at Sony Electronics, went for the COVID-19 swab on May 21 and developed a fever that night.



He has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received his second dose on May 21.



Another unlinked case works as a kitchen assistant at Fun Toast at Westgate Tower. The 24-year-old Malaysian developed anosmia or the loss of sense of smell on May 19 and was tested after he visited a clinic.

VISITORS TO THE MALLS URGED TO MONITOR HEALTH

Anyone who has visited Westgate and JEM malls since May 10 is advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.



MOH previously said that from May 19 to Jun 1, those who want to take the swab test may call or book an appointment at Fullerton Health Testing Centre located at Szechuan Court, Raffles City Shopping Centre.

They may also walk in to Raffles Hospital at 585 North Bridge Road or Raffles Medical at Shaw Centre Orchard.

Members of the public may also book an appointment at these designated regional screening centres:

- Jurong Club House, 11 Jurong Town Hall Road

- Former Da Qiao Primary School, 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54

- Former Shuqun Secondary School, 450 Jurong East Street 21

- Former Coral Primary School, 20 Pasir Ris Street 51

- Former Bishan Park Secondary School, 2 Sin Ming Walk

People can also call in advance to book an appointment at any of the Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinics (SASH PHPCs) islandwide.

