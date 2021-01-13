Jesselton Dental Centre struck off CHAS for ‘severe non-compliance’: MOH

SINGAPORE: Jesselton Dental Centre will be struck off the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) on Jan 16, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Jan 13).

Audits on the clinic at Pacific Plaza in 2018 and 2019 uncovered “severe non-compliances” including improper claims for subsidies with no proper supporting documentation and claims that exceeded the allowed limit, the ministry said.

"MOH was informed on Apr 27, 2020 that the ownership and licensee of Jesselton Dental Centre had been transferred from Resilient Healthcare Group Pte Ltd to Alliance Management Group Pte Ltd.



"This cessation of Resilient Healthcare Group Pte Ltd as the licensee, coupled with the extent of Jesselton Dental Centre’s non-compliance, made the termination of the clinic from CHAS necessary. MOH will continue to investigate the clinic even with the change in ownership."



While this means that the clinic will no longer be allowed to make claims for CHAS subsidies on behalf of its patients, the ministry will allow it to continue operating as long as its dentists hold valid registration and practising certificates from the Singapore Dental Council.

MOH said it has received a fresh application from for CHAS accreditation from Alliance Management Group, the clinic’s owner and licensee, and is assessing the application.

“MOH takes a serious view of such errant practices and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions where required, including referral of the errant healthcare professionals to their respective professional boards,” the ministry said.

