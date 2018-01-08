Jetstar Asia, SIA among top 10 most punctual Asia-Pacific airlines

Jetstar Asia was also ranked the second-most punctual low-cost carrier in the world in the OAG Punctuality League 2018.

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia has emerged as Singapore's most punctual airline, beating national carrier Singapore Airlines, according to an annual ranking of the most punctual carriers by aviation consultant OAG.

The OAG Punctuality League 2018 is based on 57 million flight records for the world's largest airlines and airports throughout 2017, according to the report released last Wednesday (Jan 3).

The ranking defines on-time performance (OTP) based on the percentage of flights that arrive or depart in less than 15 minutes of their schedules arrival or departure times.

The data showed that Jetstar Asia was also the fourth-most punctual airline in the Asia Pacific region, with 85.08 per cent of its flights on time, beating Singapore Airlines, which came in sixth with 84.07 per cent OTP.

Hong Kong Airlines topped the regional punctuality chart at 88.83 per cent OTP, followed by Qantas Airways (86.18 per cent) and Japan Airlines (85.27 per cent).

Globally, Jetstar Asia and Singapore Airlines came in eighth and 13th respectively.

Latvian low-cost carrier airBaltic was rated the most punctual in the world with 90.01 per cent of flights on time, with Hong Kong Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines coming in second and third respectively.

Jetstar Asia was also rated as the second-most punctual low-cost carrier in the world, with a lower percentage of "on-time" flights than only Vueling Airlines from Spain, which had 85.25 per cent.

Singapore's Changi Airport also got a mention in OAG's punctuality ranking of top 20 mega airports, or those with more than 30 million annual departing seats.

The aviation consultant's data showed that 80.57 per cent of flights handled at Changi Airport last year arrived or departed on time, ranking it sixth among those in this category.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport was the most punctual, with 86.75 per cent of flights on time, while Madrid and Atlanta came in second and third respectively with 83.63 per cent and 82.38 per cent.