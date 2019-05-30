Changi Experience Studio to open at Jewel with airport-themed games

SINGAPORE: From Jun 10, a new attraction will open at Jewel Changi Airport, with interactive exhibits that give visitors a glimpse into the airport's day-to-day operations behind the scenes.

Located on level 4, the attraction features interactive exhibits including a runway race, a game to collect airport trolleys, and even a competition for visitors to flash their biggest smiles, said Changi Airport Group, which announced the launch on Thursday (May 30).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backstage brings visitors behind the scenes to see what makes Changi Airport tick. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

One of the interactive elements, called Backstage, brings visitors behind the scenes to show what makes Changi Airport tick and how staff keep the airport running like clockwork.

Visitors also get to play games inspired by airport check-in processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors will also learn how airport staff play a part in keeping Changi Airport functioning like clockwork. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

What keeps Changi Airport running seamlessly? Visitors to the Changi Experience Studio can find out by playing this game. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

At the game station Arena, visitors get to try their hand at "working" as an airport security officer, a taxi coordinator and a trolley handler.

A little boy tries his hand at Arena - a game station where visitors get to experience what it is like working at the airport. Here, he is playing the role of a trolley handler. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Gotta handle them all ... (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A multiplayer game called Amazing Runway is based on a race held in 2009 between a Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car and a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Ten visitors are split into two teams, one representing the Porsche and the other, the Boeing, as they sprint down the runway.



10 visitors. Two teams. Will the Porsche or the Boeing 747 win? (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Another of the highlights is the Garden of Harmony, where visitors get to make music by moving their arms.

Each visitor plays a different virtual musical instrument, before coming together in symphony with other players.

The exhibit is a metaphor for the teamwork required of the 50,000-strong airport community, Changi Airport Group says.

Visitors' Travel Guide cards will show which instrument they are "playing" at the Garden of Harmony. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

When visitors use their Travel Guide cards to "play" their assigned instrument, the Garden of Harmony element will crescendo into a colourful visual spectacle. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The Garden of Harmony is also a metaphor for teamwork. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Another game - inspired by the airport's customer service - calls for visitors to flash their brightest smile. Those with the highest smile scores will be named in the Hall of Fame.

Brightening a passenger's day with a smile is a key part of customer service at Changi Airport. The Smile Challenge allows visitors to flash their brightest smiles in a battle to determine who has the winning smile. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The Sky Deck shows visitors how Changi Airport connects Singapore to the rest of the world. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Starting Jun 10, 2019, the Changi Experience Studio will be open daily from 10am to 10pm. Online ticket sales start at 10am on Jun 6.

Tickets for Singapore residents cost S$19 per adult and S$13 per child or senior citizen. Children under the age of 6 will get free entry.

