Changi Experience Studio to open at Jewel with airport-themed games

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Game mimicking Porsche and Boeing 747 race
At the Changi Experience Studio, visitors can take part in a simulated race between a Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car and a Boeing 747 aircraft. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 
By Gaya Chandramohan @GayaCNA
SINGAPORE: From Jun 10, a new attraction will open at Jewel Changi Airport, with interactive exhibits that give visitors a glimpse into the airport's day-to-day operations behind the scenes. 

Located on level 4, the attraction features interactive exhibits including a runway race, a game to collect airport trolleys, and even a competition for visitors to flash their biggest smiles, said Changi Airport Group, which announced the launch on Thursday (May 30). 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Game inspired by airport check-in processes
Backstage brings visitors behind the scenes to see what makes Changi Airport tick. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

One of the interactive elements, called Backstage, brings visitors behind the scenes to show what makes Changi Airport tick and how staff keep the airport running like clockwork. 

Visitors also get to play games inspired by airport check-in processes. 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Backstage game 2
Visitors will also learn how airport staff play a part in keeping Changi Airport functioning like clockwork. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Backstage game 5
What keeps Changi Airport running seamlessly? Visitors to the Changi Experience Studio can find out by playing this game. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

At the game station Arena, visitors get to try their hand at "working" as an airport security officer, a taxi coordinator and a trolley handler. 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - A game simulating jobs at Changi
A little boy tries his hand at Arena - a game station where visitors get to experience what it is like working at the airport. Here, he is playing the role of a trolley handler. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Game simulating different jobs at Changi Airport
Gotta handle them all ... (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

A multiplayer game called Amazing Runway is based on a race held in 2009 between a Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car and a Boeing 747 aircraft. 

Ten visitors are split into two teams, one representing the Porsche and the other, the Boeing, as they sprint down the runway. 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Game mimicking Porsche car and Boeing aircraft race
10 visitors. Two teams. Will the Porsche or the Boeing 747 win? (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Another of the highlights is the Garden of Harmony, where visitors get to make music by moving their arms. 

Each visitor plays a different virtual musical instrument, before coming together in symphony with other players. 

The exhibit is a metaphor for the teamwork required of the 50,000-strong airport community, Changi Airport Group says.  

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Garden of Harmony
Visitors' Travel Guide cards will show which instrument they are "playing" at the Garden of Harmony. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Garden of Harmony (1)
When visitors use their Travel Guide cards to "play" their assigned instrument, the Garden of Harmony element will crescendo into a colourful visual spectacle. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Garden of Harmony (2)
The Garden of Harmony is also a metaphor for teamwork. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Another game - inspired by the airport's customer service - calls for visitors to flash their brightest smile. Those with the highest smile scores will be named in the Hall of Fame. 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Smile Challenge
Brightening a passenger's day with a smile is a key part of customer service at Changi Airport. The Smile Challenge allows visitors to flash their brightest smiles in a battle to determine who has the winning smile. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - How Changi connects Singapore to the world
The Sky Deck shows visitors how Changi Airport connects Singapore to the rest of the world. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

Starting Jun 10, 2019, the Changi Experience Studio will be open daily from 10am to 10pm. Online ticket sales start at 10am on Jun 6.

Tickets for Singapore residents cost S$19 per adult and S$13 per child or senior citizen. Children under the age of 6 will get free entry. 

Jewel Changi Airport Changi Experience Studio - Changi Experience Studio entrance
The Changi Experience Studio opens its doors on Jun 10, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan) 

