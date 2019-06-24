Boy's foot gets stuck in escalator at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A boy was taken to hospital after getting a foot stuck in an escalator at Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (Jun 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with CNA that it responded to a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at 3.20pm.

The child was released by SCDF using rescue tools, it added.

An eyewitness told CNA that the incident happened at basement two and that the staff were alerted to the incident immediately.

The eyewitness added that she could hear the child screaming and the sound of drilling as rescue efforts were carried out.



A spokesperson for Jewel Changi Airport Development said in response to CNA's queries that the boy's foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator when the incident took place.

"The child was assessed by medical personnel onsite, and he will undergo further checks at a hospital," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The child was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

"We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant, especially with children when riding on escalators at all times," Jewel Changi Airport said in its statement.

