In pictures: First look inside Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Jewel Changi Airport is no longer a diamond in the rough.

The mega retail and lifestyle development, with the world's largest indoor waterfall, mesmerised visitors on Thursday (Apr 11) when it opened to the public for a ticketed preview, ahead of its official opening next week.

The roof of Jewel reflected in the pond below. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A close-up of the Rain Vortex. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A five-year project in the making, the much-anticipated Jewel captivated its scores of visitors who began pouring in at about 1pm. They were first greeted by its majestic centerpiece – the 40m-high HSBC Rain Vortex.

The 135,700 sqm complex was built on the site of the former Terminal 1 open air carpark. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Visitors watch as sheets of water cascade down the roof at a velocity of 10,000 gallons per minute. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Despite a light drizzle because of the cascading sheets of water from the world's tallest indoor waterfall, many whipped out their mobile phones enthusiastically to snap photos and pose for selfies.

Water falling down at a rate of 10,000 gallons per minute leads the resulting drizzle to wet the surrounding area. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport on the first day it opened to the public during a ticketed event. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

When mist descended from the oculus of the Rain Vortex, shrouding visitors, the crowd oohed and ahhed.

Mist enshrouding the observers below. (Photo: Gaya Chandrmohan)

A man marveling at the sight of the water as it reaches the basement of the Jewel. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

As gentle melodies played in the background, the biosphere-style structure, with its lush five-storey indoor forest, one could easily forget - momentarily - that the 10-storey complex is also home to 280 shops and food and beverage outlets.

The indoor forest spans four storeys and houses one of the largest indoor collection of plants in Singapore. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The majestic 40-metre high rain vortex as seen from inside Jewel. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Jewel offers a multi-faceted experience of integrated nature, shopping and dining concepts. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

On the topmost level, visitors wandered around the terraces for vantage points of the Rain Vortex, while enjoying the various play attractions.

On the topmost floor of Jewel, visitors walk under the Discovery Slides which have a mirrored underside. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Visitors playing in the mist of the Foggy Bowl attraction. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A man snapping a photo of the opening of the Rain Vortex from a vantage point inside Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Gaya Chandrmohan)

The only area that was off limits was the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park that will open to the public in a few weeks.

Jewel Changi Airport will officially open on Apr 17.