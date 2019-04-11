In pictures: First look inside Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Jewel Changi Airport is no longer a diamond in the rough.
The mega retail and lifestyle development, with the world's largest indoor waterfall, mesmerised visitors on Thursday (Apr 11) when it opened to the public for a ticketed preview, ahead of its official opening next week.
A five-year project in the making, the much-anticipated Jewel captivated its scores of visitors who began pouring in at about 1pm. They were first greeted by its majestic centerpiece – the 40m-high HSBC Rain Vortex.
Despite a light drizzle because of the cascading sheets of water from the world's tallest indoor waterfall, many whipped out their mobile phones enthusiastically to snap photos and pose for selfies.
When mist descended from the oculus of the Rain Vortex, shrouding visitors, the crowd oohed and ahhed.
As gentle melodies played in the background, the biosphere-style structure, with its lush five-storey indoor forest, one could easily forget - momentarily - that the 10-storey complex is also home to 280 shops and food and beverage outlets.
On the topmost level, visitors wandered around the terraces for vantage points of the Rain Vortex, while enjoying the various play attractions.
The only area that was off limits was the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park that will open to the public in a few weeks.
Jewel Changi Airport will officially open on Apr 17.