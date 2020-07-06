26 new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious: MOH

SINGAPORE: A total of 26 new locations were visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health in their daily COVID-19 update on Monday (Jul 6).

The locations include various food and beverage outlets, food centres, supermarkets and shopping malls, and were visited by the COVID-19 cases between Jun 23 and Jul 4.

The locations and their respective addresses are as follows:

F&B OUTLETS AND FOOD CENTRES

Marutama Dining (75 Killiney Road)

Dopa Dopa Creamery (29 South Bridge Road)

Sushi Mitsuya (60 Tras Street)

Eunos Technolink Food Loft (11 Kaki Bukit Road)

Wang Sheng Li Durian Station (513 Bishan Street 13)

Ming Fa (246B Upper Thomson Road)

One Man Coffee (215R Upper Thomson Road)

Jurong West 651 Food House Pte Ltd (651 Jurong West Street 61)

Albert Centre Market and Food Centre (270 Queen Street)

The Daily Scoop (369 Sembawang Road)

East Coast Lagoon Food Village (1220 East Coast Parkway)

SHOPPING MALLS

Changi City Point (5 Changi Business Park Central 1)

Sim Lim Square (1 Rochor Canal Road)

ION Orchard (2 Orchard Turn) Food Opera @ ION Orchard

Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2) Swensen’s

Jewel Changi Airport (78 Airport Boulevard) El Fuego by COLLIN’S

Compass One (1 Sengkang Square) Kopitiam

Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road) McDonald’s

Tang Plaza (310 Orchard Road) TANGS

Plaza Singapura (68 Orchard Road) Swensen’s



SUPERMARKETS AND OTHER STORES

Healing Thai Massage (39 Jalan Besar)

Haniffa Textiles (60 Serangoon Road)

Huangs 601A (601A Jurong West Street 62)

Sheng Siong Supermarket (3 Yuan Ching Road)

NTUC FairPrice (5 Eunos Crescent)

Sheng Siong Supermarket (7 Jurong West Avenue 5)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been," added MOH.

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 183 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the national tally to 44,983.

Twenty-three of the new cases reported on Monday were community infections, the highest since Apr 24, when there were 25 such cases. Three were imported cases and the remaining 157 cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Twenty-six people have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram