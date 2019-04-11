Jewel Changi Airport opens its doors to first visitors

SINGAPORE: Jewel Changi Airport welcomed its first visitors on Thursday (Apr 11) as it opened its doors to the public for a preview to its wide range of offerings.

A total of 500,000 people who registered will get a sneak peek into Changi Airport’s S$1.7 billion dollar project from Apr 11 to 16, ahead of its opening on Apr 17.



Jewel Changi Airport has a world-class tenant mix with more than 280 shops and food and beverage (F&B) outlets.

Fast food chain A&W, Shaw Theatres and a Pokemon merchandise store are among the brands hosted by Changi Airport’s 10-storey mega retail and lifestyle development.

"It is our vision for Jewel to be a destination like no other," said head of leasing at Jewel Changi Development Tan Mui Neo.



(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Visitors to Jewel can look forward to a slew of long-awaited new-to-Singapore brands that will open their first stores alongside familiar homegrown favourites such as In Good Company, Supermama and Tiger Street Lab.

About 50 per cent of its tenant mix consists of brands that originate from Singapore, with a dedicated retail cluster of homegrown brands on Level 1 that is meant to be a one-stop shop for travellers looking to bring home a piece of Singapore.

The Rain Vortex, a 40m-tall indoor waterfall featuring a light and sound show. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Chief executive officer at Jewel Changi Airport Devolpment, Hung Jean said: “The vision for Jewel Changi Airport is to be a destination where ‘The World meets Singapore, and Singapore meets the World’.

"The unique proposition of world-class shopping and dining, seamlessly integrated with lush greenery, fulfils the needs of increasingly discerning travellers for a meaningful and experiential journey, even for brief layovers."



As many as 20 million foreign visitors are expected to pass through the doors of Jewel, according to Jewel Changi Airport.

