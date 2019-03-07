Jewel Changi Airport to open on Apr 17; Terminal 2 to be expanded

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport’s mega retail and lifestyle development Jewel Changi Airport will open on Apr 17, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said on Thursday (Mar 7).

The S$1.7 billion project, a 10-storey complex consisting of five storeys above ground and five basement floors will be home to more than 280 shops and food and beverage (F&B) outlets.



Visitors can look forward to the return of fast food chain A&W, an 11-screen cineplex and a Pokemon merchandise store.

A&W, Shake Shack and a Pokemon Centre are set to open in Changi Airport's Jewel. (Photos: AFP, AFP/TORU YAMANAKA)

SNEAK PEEK

Ahead of its opening on Apr 17, Singapore residents will get to have a sneak peek of the new development, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Thursday.

From Apr 11 to 16, the public will be able to visit Jewel Changi Airport as part of a ticketed event, which will be free of charge. A total of about 500,000 tickets will be available.

Registration will open online at jewelpreview.com at 6am on Mar 12. Each member of the public can register for up to four participants.

“During the preview, which will run in four three-hour time blocks from 10am to 10 pm daily, visitors will be able to explore various points of interest in Jewel, such as the lush greenery of the four-storey Forest Valley with two walking trails and take in the magnificent 40m Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall,” CAG said in a news release.

“They will also be able to shop and dine at more than 90 per cent of Jewel’s 280 shopping and dining outlets.”

The new T1/Jewel car park – spanning five underground levels B2M to B5 - will also be fully operational from Apr 11.

Basement 2M and 2 of the car park are meant for short-term parking, and the charges are 4 cents per minute for the first 90 minutes and S$5 per 30-minute block thereafter.

ENHANCED TRAVEL EXPERIENCE

Speaking during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Dr Lam said that on top of lifestyle offerings, Jewel Changi Airport will offer aviation facilities that will improve the travel experience for passengers, such as early check-in facilities, integrated ticketing and baggage services for fly-cruise and fly-coach transfers.

Meanwhile, F&B brands that are setting up shop in the complex, and in the region for the first time, also include Swiss chocolatier Laderach, Norwegian casual seafood restaurant Pink Fish and American fast food chain Shake Shack.

Jewel will also be home to a long list of homegrown brands, including design retailer Naiise, gallery store Supermama and Tiger Beer which will be launching a first-in-the-world Tiger Street Lab at level 5, offering exclusive seasonal brews.

Local chef Violet Oon will open her largest restaurant to date – more than 350 sq m in size – offering local delicacies, such as dry laksa.

TERMINAL 2 TO UNDERGO UPGRADING WORKS

In his speech, Dr Lam added that upgrading works on the airport’s terminal 2 will “start soon”.

He added that the terminal will be “expanded and refreshed”, and would include automated check-in kiosks, biometric-enabled bag-drops and automated immigration gates.

A passenger goes through an automated immigration gate at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Dr Lam said the facilities are to offer passengers “greater convenience” as they move from check-in to immigration to their flight.

The move comes after Terminal 4 was developed as Changi Airport’s first passenger terminal to have a fully automated departure process.