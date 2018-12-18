Suspect, 23, arrested for jewellery theft from Yew Tee store

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested after jewellery worth more than S$35,000 was stolen from a store at Yew Tee Square.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 18) that the man was arrested on Monday following investigations by officers from the Jurong Police Division, who had received information from a member of the public.

The police added that they were alerted to the theft from a shop at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 - where the mall is located - at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Three gold chains and a pendant worth S$35,886 were stolen from Gold Scale Jewels.

The suspect could be jailed for up to seven years and fined if found guilty of the crime, police said.

“This case illustrates the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime," said deputy assistant commissioner Julius Lim, the deputy commander of Jurong Police Division.

