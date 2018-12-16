Jewellery worth more than S$35,000 stolen from Yew Tee store

SINGAPORE: Three gold chains and a pendant worth S$35,886 in all were stolen from a jewellery shop in Yew Tee Square shopping mall on Saturday (Dec 15).



Gold Scale Jewels, located on the first floor of the mall, confirmed that the theft took place but declined to give further information.



Advertisement

The police said that they were alerted to a case of theft in dwelling at 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 at about 4.40pm.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the man suspected of stealing the items has yet to be arrested.