Jiak Kim Street WWII bomb: Condo residents, hotel guests vacate buildings ahead of detonation

SINGAPORE: Condominium residents and hotel guests staying along Jiak Kim Street, where an unexploded World War II bomb was found last week, have vacated the area ahead of a planned detonation of the war relic on Monday (Nov 18).



The authorities said they first learned of the bomb on Nov 12, after it was discovered during excavation works at the construction site.



The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team determined the war relic to be a 50kg WWII aerial bomb. The team assessed it as being unsafe to move and and that it had to be disposed of on-site.



Police cordon seen at Jiak Kim Street on Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A 200m safety cordon went up around the construction site on Monday at around 9.30am. Police cordons were also set up around Jiak Kim Street and the nearby riverfront area.



All residents at Mirage Tower and Tribeca by the Waterfront condominiums, and some at The Rivergate, were told to vacate their homes between 8am and 6pm.



Condo residents were seen leaving their buildings ahead of the 8am deadline.

Residents exit the Mirage Tower condominium along Jiak Kim Street on Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Residents were told to leave their windows open, or slightly ajar, and to secure items in their home.

"This is a precautionary measure as the possibility of windows shattering due to pressure differences is unlikely," the police said.

Loud sounds may also be heard in the area during the controlled explosion, they added.

TEMPORARY HOLDING AREA SET UP FOR RESIDENTS, HOTEL GUESTS

Some residents had to make changes to their plans for the day.

A resident who lives in Mirage Tower told CNA that she asked the school bus operator to drop her child off at The Cosmopolitan, another condominium down the road.

Business owner Kevin Grubisa, who lives at Tribeca by the Waterfront, said he is in the midst of moving to a new home but has to spend another day moving due to the road closures.

One domestic helper said that she will spend her day at the nearby Great World City mall until she is able to return to her condominium unit.

A notice at Grand Copthorne Waterfront lobby advising guests to vacate their rooms. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Guests staying in selected rooms at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel also had to leave their rooms.



In a notice posted at its lobby, the hotel informed guests staying on the fifth floor (room series 15-17) and seventh to 30th floors (room series 20-26) to vacate the building from 8am to 6pm.



A temporary holding area at the nearby River Valley Primary School has been set up for affected residents and hotel guests, the police said.



Police close off Kim Seng Road, near Jiak Kim Street, on Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Several roads in the area were closed for the disposal of the bomb. They are Jiak Kim Street, a stretch of Kim Seng Road between Kim Seng Promenade and Havelock Road, the slip road from Zion Rd towards Kim Seng Road and a portion of River Valley Green.

Bus service numbers 5, 16, 75, 175, 195 and 970 which ply these roads were diverted.

A stretch of the Singapore River between Robertson Bridge and Jiak Kim Bridge was also closed. The river taxi service was suspended as well.



Map indicating the roads affected by the on-site disposal of a World War II bomb on Nov 18, 2019. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

Works at a construction site along Kim Seng Road for the future Havelock MRT station, under the Thomson-East Coast Line, were halted.

The police said they will post an update on their social media pages once the affected areas have been reopened.

During the road closures, access will only be granted to police, SAF and emergency vehicles. Traffic police officers will be deployed along the affected roads to assist and redirect motorists, the police said.

