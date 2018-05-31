JJ Lin to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in August

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this August as part of his world tour.

The 36-year-old will perform over two nights in Singapore on Aug 18 and 19, announced concert organiser Unusual Entertainment in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 31).

Tickets for the JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour are priced at S$348, S$288, S$228 and S$148 and will be available for sale from Jun 16 on the Sports Hub website.

Fans can also buy tickets from the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and all Singapore Post outlets islandwide, said the organiser.

The Sanctuary tour is named after his new song from his 13th and latest album Message in a Bottle.

Lin announced in January that his tour would feature at least 16 stops including Wuhan, Shenzhen Zhengzhou, Dalian, Beijing, Jinan, Nanjing, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Hefei, Nanning, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The singer kicked off the tour with two shows in Shanghai, China earlier this year on Mar 17, where he performed with Canadian musician David Foster.