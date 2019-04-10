Joash Family Clinic suspended from CHAS participation due to errant claims

SINGAPORE: Joash Family Clinic and Surgery at Upper Serangoon Road will be suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) starting Apr 26, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (Apr 10).

The move comes after audits by MOH on the CHAS claims made by Joash revealed severe non-compliances, said the ministry in a statement.

"The clinic had over a period of time made numerous non-compliant CHAS claims such as claims for patient visits with no relevant supporting documentation," said MOH.

"MOH takes a serious view of such errant practices in making CHAS claims.

"We have referred the case to the police. The doctors from this clinic will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council if found with any medical mismanagement or unethical behaviour," it added.

Once the suspension takes effect, the clinic can continue to provide medical treatment, but the treatment will not be covered by CHAS subsidies. CHAS patients of the suspended clinic may refer to the CHAS website for alternative participating clinics in their area.