Job vacancies filled more quickly last year: Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE: Employers filled job vacancies more quickly in 2017 compared to the year before, although vacancies in non-PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) jobs were harder to fill, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Feb 7).

The proportion of job vacancies unfilled for at least six months continued to decline, from 36 per cent in 2016 to 33 per cent in 2017, the ministry said in a press release.

About 49 per cent of non-PMET vacancies were unfilled for at least six months, in particular among service and sales workers.

Source: Manpower Ministry

"Unattractive pay, work on weekends/public holidays and shift work continued to be reasons these openings were unattractive to locals," the ministry said.

In contrast, only 16 per cent of PMET openings were unfilled for at least six months. They included openings for software, web and multimedia developers, which employers attributed to candidates lacking the necessary work experience and specialised skills.

The highest number of PMET vacancies were in occupations such as software, web and multimedia developers, teaching and training professionals, commercial and marketing sales executives and management executives.

For non-PMET occupations, the vacancies were largely for security guards, receptionists, customer service and information clerks, shop sales assistants, waiters, cleaners, and material and freight handlers.

Source: Manpower Ministry

By sectors, the non-PMET vacancies were mainly in administrative and support services, food and beverage services, and retail, which typically had lower staff retention, MOM said.



ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS NOT MAIN CONSIDERATION FOR CLOSE TO HALF OF PMET VACANCIES

Academic qualifications were not the main consideration for filling 42 per cent of the PMET vacancies, the ministry said.

Such positions included civil engineers, commercial and marketing sales executives, and software, web and multimedia developers. However, these positions typically required working experience.

For the majority (90 per cent) of non-PMET vacancies, academic qualifications were not the main consideration when selecting candidates to fill the vacancies.



"As the nature of jobs continues to evolve with technology and industry transformation, mismatches will be a growing challenge," MOM said.

"For employers that face difficulty in filling non-PMET jobs, more needs to be done to redesign and improve the quality of these jobs, as well as to facilitate job matching."



To overcome skills mismatches particularly for PMET jobs, MOM said a range of SkillsFuture and Adapt and Grow programmes are available to help jobseekers to pick up skills relevant to job openings.

It advised employers to widen their pool of prospective candidates and tap on Government support to meet their hiring needs.

