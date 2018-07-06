Jobless man who molested supermarket cashier sentenced to jail

SINGAPORE: He was visiting a supermarket in Bukit Batok on Dec 3, 2016, when he began chatting up a cashier.

When she did not entertain him, Rasu Panchanathan, a 46-year-old Permanent Resident, followed the Myanmar national around the store while she went about her duties.

Advertisement

Less than an hour later, the cashier went out of the supermarket to throw some rubbish away.

Rasu, who was unemployed at the time, accosted the employee while she was returning to the supermarket. He reached out with his left hand and grabbed her breast.

Shocked, the cashier, who was not named due to a gag order, pushed his hand away.

At this time, a man who lived nearby happened to walk past and saw the altercation between the pair. The cashier sought help from him, while another person called the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu asked for six months' jail, saying that the victim was a foreigner and that the act was premeditated, with intentional use of criminal force.

District Judge Edgar Foo sentenced Rasu to six months' jail on Friday (Jul 6).

For outraging the victim's modesty, Rasu could have jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or any combination of the three punishments.

