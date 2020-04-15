COVID-19: More than 140,000 employers to get first payment under Jobs Support Scheme from Wednesday

SINGAPORE: More than 140,000 employers will start to receive the first payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) from Wednesday (Apr 15), said the Inland Authority of Singapore (IRAS) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release.

The payouts, totalling more than S$7 billion, will help to cover the wages of more than 1.9 million local employees here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in February's Budget, the scheme was then enhanced twice - in the Resilience and Solidarity Budgets - to help companies retain and pay their workers as the various sectors take a hit from the impact of COVID-19.

Under the enhanced JSS, firms in all sectors will get a 75 per cent wage subsidy for the month of April to help them cope during the circuit breaker period.

Beyond April, there will be three tiers of support – 75 per cent co-funding for firms in the aviation and tourism sectors, 50 per cent co-funding for companies in the food services sector and 25 per cent for all other firms.

Mr Heng had also announced that the qualifying wage ceiling will be raised from S$3,600 to S$4,600, meaning more workers will benefit from the co-funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the scheme will be extended for another six months until the end of 2020, so employers will also receive payouts in July and October.

The first tranche of the JSS payout will be based on wages paid from October to December 2019, said IRAS and MOF.

Eligible companies will be notified by post. Companies can also visit the IRAS website to check if they are eligible.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram