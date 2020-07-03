More than 16,000 jobs, training opportunities available at first SGUnited Jobs and Skills fair

SINGAPORE: More than 16,000 jobs, traineeships and skills training opportunities were available at the inaugural SGUnited Jobs and Skills Fair on Friday (Jul 3).

Of these, almost 7,000 were job vacancies from the public and private sector, for fresh graduates and mid-career job seekers.

The jobs fair, held at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability, was organised as part of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package announced during Singapore's fourth Budget this year.

The package aims to create 100,000 jobs, traineeships and skills training opportunities amid the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 70 companies participated in Friday's jobs fair, including firms from industries such as manufacturing, F&B, logistics, healthcare, retail and ICT.

Training providers such as NTUC LearningHub, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic were also present at the fair, with more than 6,000 training opportunities on offer for mid-career individuals.

Separately, there are close to 3,000 traineeship positions at virtual career fair, which will run until Jul 12.

The career fair was organised by Workforce Singapore (WSG), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Public Service Division (PSD), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

"The fair supplements the over 12,000 job placements that have been completed so far through the SGUnited Jobs initiative," said organisers.

"Close to 70 per cent of these placements were in the public sector, including COVID-19-related, healthcare and digital positions."



NEW JOBS PROGRAMME FOR MID-CAREER JOBSEEKERS

More details were also given on Friday about a programme for mid-career workers.

Called the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme, it will provide an additional 14,500 traineeships and training programmes for mid-career individuals, so that they can gain industry-relevant experience as a step towards getting permanent jobs.



Those who take on traineeships under this programme will receive a monthly training allowance of up to S$3,000. The Government will also co-fund 80 per cent of the training allowance, with the host organisation funding the remainder.

