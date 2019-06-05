Heng Swee Keat, Vivian Balakrishnan attend Sultan of Johor's Hari Raya open house

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan attended Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's Hari Raya open house on Wednesday (Jun 5).

The two men attended the open house at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru along with their respective spouses, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

"This visit continues the annual tradition of Singapore’s leaders attending the Sultan’s Hari Raya open house and reflects the warm relations between Singapore and Johor," MFA said.



The two ministers had a joint audience with the Sultan and were also hosted to lunch.

"DPM Heng Swee Keat, Hwee Nee, Joy and I called on the Sultan and Permaisuri Johor to convey our Hari Raya greetings," Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post. "We spent some time with the royal family catching up over a delicious lunch."

The annual tradition reflects the "warm and close relations" between Singapore and Johor, he added.

